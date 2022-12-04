8 Bollywood Films Based on Dark-Side of Showbiz

A glimpse at eight Bollywood films that showcase the dark side of showbiz.

04 Dec, 2022

Anurag Singh Bohra

Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) - Amazon Prime

The film stars Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehmaan in pivotal roles.

Page 3 (2005) - Amazon Prime

The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial shows the dark-side of media and entertainment industry.

Woh Lamhe (2006) - Amazon Prime

The Mohit Suri directorial is inspired by the life of Parveen Babi.

Fashion (2008) - Netflix

The movie based on the harsh realities of fashion world stars Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal roles.

The Dirty Picture (2011) - Netflix

Vidya Balan plays the main protagonist in the film based on the life of Silk Smitha.

Heroine (2012) - Apple TV

Kareena Kapoor plays an actress experiencing downfall in the hard-hitting Madhur Bhandarkar drama.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist (2022) - ZEE5

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol play stellar roles in the R Balki thriller.

