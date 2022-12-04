8 Bollywood Films Based on Dark-Side of Showbiz

A glimpse at eight Bollywood films that showcase the dark side of showbiz.
The film stars Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehmaan in pivotal roles.
The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial shows the dark-side of media and entertainment industry.
The Mohit Suri directorial is inspired by the life of Parveen Babi.
The movie based on the harsh realities of fashion world stars Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal roles.
Vidya Balan plays the main protagonist in the film based on the life of Silk Smitha.
Kareena Kapoor plays an actress experiencing downfall in the hard-hitting Madhur Bhandarkar drama.
Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol play stellar roles in the R Balki thriller.
