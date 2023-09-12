8 Bollywood Movies Shot in Darjeeling
12 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Barfi (2012), This romantic comedy-drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz as a hearing-impaired and silent man who falls in love with two ladies.
In 1966, Aaye Din Bahar Ke was released. Joy Mukherjee and Sadhana play a young couple who fall in love in Darjeeling in this musical romance.
The 1961 film Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai is a love story set in Darjeeling. The actors are Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik.
This legendary love drama stars Aradhana (1969), Rajesh Khanna, and Sharmila Tagore. A romantic drama about a blind boy who falls in love with a singer.
Main Hoon Na is a 2004 film, A suspenseful spy thrilleing movie. In this action-comedy, Shah Rukh Khan plays a spy who goes undercover in a Darjeeling boarding school.
In 1962, Professor was released. A comedy-drama about a professor who develops feelings for a student.
Yaariyan is a 2014 film about a group of friends who go on a road trip to Darjeeling.
Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman is a 1992 comedy film about a small-town youngster who travels to Darjeeling to become a gentleman.
