8 Bollywood Movies Shot in Darjeeling

12 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Barfi (2012), This romantic comedy-drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz as a hearing-impaired and silent man who falls in love with two ladies.

In 1966, Aaye Din Bahar Ke was released. Joy Mukherjee and Sadhana play a young couple who fall in love in Darjeeling in this musical romance.

The 1961 film Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai is a love story set in Darjeeling. The actors are Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik.

This legendary love drama stars Aradhana (1969), Rajesh Khanna, and Sharmila Tagore. A romantic drama about a blind boy who falls in love with a singer.

Main Hoon Na is a 2004 film, A suspenseful spy thrilleing movie. In this action-comedy, Shah Rukh Khan plays a spy who goes undercover in a Darjeeling boarding school.

In 1962, Professor was released. A comedy-drama about a professor who develops feelings for a student.

Yaariyan is a 2014 film about a group of friends who go on a road trip to Darjeeling.

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman is a 1992 comedy film about a small-town youngster who travels to Darjeeling to become a gentleman.

