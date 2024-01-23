8 Bollywood Movies That Were Remake Of South Indian Movies
Tere Naam- Radhey Mohan, a delinquent, develops feelings for a girl named Nirjara, which causes problems.
Singham- The gangster, who was previously embarrassed and weakened by a genuinely honest police officer, now seeks to exploit the officer's integrity in order to bring him down after the officer is transferred to the gangster-controlled town.
Kabir Singh- A highly respected yet quick-tempered surgeon descends into a cycle of substance abuse, alcohol, and anger following the tumultuous end of his intense romance with his girlfriend.
Simmba- Simmba relishes the benefits of being a corrupt and immoral law enforcement officer until a pivotal moment compels him to opt for the morally upright route.
Ghajini- A person with short-term memory loss embarks on a rampage of revenge to avenge the loss of his beloved partner.
Drishyam- A man resorts to extreme actions in an attempt to protect his family from the criminal underworld, following an unforeseen offense committed by them.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa- An NRI and his wife opt to stay in his ancestral home despite warnings about spirits. Soon, mysterious events prompt him to consult a psychiatrist to help him uncover the riddle.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Times Munawar Faruqui Landed In Controversy