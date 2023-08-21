8 Bollywood Actors Who Own Luxurious Homes In The Mountains

21 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Yami Gautam has a heritage home near Mandi in Himachal Pradesh

Yami Gautam got married in her heritage home

Kangana Ranaut has a gorgeous house in the heart of Manali

Kangana Ranaut's house from inside looks like this

Anupam Kher has a house in Shimla

Anupam Kher's house in Shimla is a 9 Bedroom mansion, which he gifted to his mother Dulari Kher

Neena Gupta has a beautiful house in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan own a luxurious chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland

Preity Zinta has a family farm near Shimla. In 2021, she gave a tour inside her apple orchard.

Shivangi Joshi has a house in Dehradun. She stayed there during lockdown.

Rubina Dilaik used to stay with her family in Shimla before her acting journey

