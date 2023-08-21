8 Bollywood Actors Who Own Luxurious Homes In The Mountains
21 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Yami Gautam has a heritage home near Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
Yami Gautam got married in her heritage home
Kangana Ranaut has a gorgeous house in the heart of Manali
Kangana Ranaut's house from inside looks like this
Anupam Kher has a house in Shimla
Anupam Kher's house in Shimla is a 9 Bedroom mansion, which he gifted to his mother Dulari Kher
Neena Gupta has a beautiful house in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan own a luxurious chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland
Preity Zinta has a family farm near Shimla. In 2021, she gave a tour inside her apple orchard.
Shivangi Joshi has a house in Dehradun. She stayed there during lockdown.
Rubina Dilaik used to stay with her family in Shimla before her acting journey
