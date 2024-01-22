8 Celebs Who Donated For Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction
In 2021, actor Akshay Kumar made a significant contribution towards building Ram Mandir. The actor encouraged everyone to pledge a small or big amount towards the construction of the temple.
In October 2023, Anupam Kher came forward and encouraged everyone to donate some amount of Rupee towards the development of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
In 2021, Gurmeet Choudhary contributed his part towards the development of Ram Mandir.
Bollywood diva Hema Malini also contributed her share towards the construction of Ram Mandir. However, the amount hasn't been disclosed yet.
In 2021, actor Manoj Joshi shared a video on social media which he also pledged to donate towards Ram Mandir Construction Campaign.
In 2021, actor Mukesh Khanna donated a sum of Rs 1,11,111 to the Ram Mandir Construction Fund Collection Camp
Indian actor and politician, Pawan Kalyan pledged to donate Rs 30 lakh towards the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Actress Pranitha Subhash took the initiative to donate an initial amount of Rs 1 Lakh towards the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
