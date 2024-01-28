8 Controversial Big Boss Contestants That Shook The House
Om Swami was thrown out of BB house for passing derogatory comments against women and also peed on national television in one of the tasks.
Kushal Tandon was eliminated from the Bigg Boss show after his aggressive nature and misconduct towards VJ Andy.
Pooja Misrra's temperament created a lot of hue in Bigg Season 5. However, she was thrown out of her house for hitting her co-inmate Siddharth Bhardwaj.
Actor and fashion stylist Imam Siddique was thrown out of the house after he had a horrific fight with Aashka Goradia.
Priyanka Sharma barged into his friend Vikas Gupta's fight and ended up indulging in it violently. Due to this incident, host Salman Khan had to evict him from the show."
Kamal Rashid Khan was evicted from the BB House after he abused another contestant Rohit Verma and threw a bottle at him, which hit Shamita Shetty.
Priyanka Sharma barged into his friend Vikas Gupta's fight and ended up indulging in it violently. Due to this incident, host Salman Khan had to evict him from the show."
Ajaz Khan was evicted after getting into a heated argument with co-contestant Ali Quli Mirza.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shruti Haasan's 7 Blockbuster Movies