8 Detective Films Which Will Make You Smarter
17 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Angel Heart- Louis Cyphre hires a private detective to find a musician by the name of Johnny Favorite. But, the research takes a dark and unexpected turn.
Momento- A guy with short-term memory loss tries to find the person who killed his wife.
Zodiac- A San Francisco cartoonist turns into an amateur detective obsessed with finding the Zodiac Killer, between 1968 and 1983.
True Detective- Anthology series in which people both inside and outside the law have their personal and professional secrets revealed through police investigations.
Mystery Road- On an outback cattle farm, detective Jay Swan is tasked with looking into a mystery disappearance.
Mindhunters- Two FBI agents expanded the field of criminal science in the late 1970s by looking into the psychology of murder, but they wind up getting too near to actual monsters in the process.
LA Confidential- Three policemen investigate a string of killings with their own brand of justice as corruption increases in 1950s Los Angeles.
Girl With Dragon Tattoo- Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander assists journalist Mikael Blomkvist in his search for a woman who has been missing for 40 years.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Powerful Indian Movies on Same-Sex Marriage