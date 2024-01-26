8 Evergreen Songs of Usha Uthup, The Padma Bhushan Awardee 2024
26 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
One of the finest jazz- pop singers of India, Usha Uthup has been conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2024. Let us look at some of her iconic songs that reign every party.
Usha Uthup's 'Hari Om Har' is one of the evergreen songs to we which cannot not shake a leg!
Uthup is the bold voice behind 'Auva Auva Koi Yaha Nache'.
'Ori Ori Baba' is another of Usha Uthups' hits that make us want to tap to its music.
Usha Uthup's evergreen songs also includes the iconic 'One Two Cha Cha Cha'.
'Ramba Ho Ho Ho' is the songs from film Armaan that has a peppy beat to it.
Usha Uthup was hailed for her brilliant number with R.D Burman 'Doston Se Pyar Kiya.
Usha Uthup's 'Darling' from '7 Khoon Maaf'is one of her more contemporary era songs.
