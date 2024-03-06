8 Greatest Films of Anupam Kher
A Wednesday- A retiring police officer recalls the most amazing day of his career. About a case that was never filed but still haunts him in his memories: a man and a Wednesday.
Dilwale Dulhania Le jayenge- When Raj meets Simran in Europe, it's not love at first sight. However, when Simran moves to India for an arranged marriage, love makes its presence felt.
Khosla Ka Ghosla- A retired middle-class guy in Delhi makes a half-hearted attempt to reclaim his land from a swindling property broker with the support of his sons and their friends.
M.S Dhoni- The untold narrative of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's rise from ticket collector to World Cup-winning captain of the Indian Cricket Team.
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara- An everyday man is dealing with the onset of Alzheimer's. His daughter battles to save her father from falling into dementia and tries to grasp the inexplicable guilt that haunts him: he is guilty for Gandhi's murder.
Saaransh- An elderly couple rents out a room following the loss of their only son, the family's breadwinner. A budding actress moves in with them and falls in love with the sole son of a local politician. The movie depicts what happens subsequently.
Special 26- A gang of conmen robs notable wealthy businesspeople and politicians while posing as C.B.I. and income tax agents.
The Kashmir Files- A heartbreaking story that depicts the anguish, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990, prompting Krishna, a young college student, to embark on a quest to discover the truth.
