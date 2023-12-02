Iconic Characters Played By Boman Irani That You You'll Never Forget
Boman Irani is a Bollywood actor, photographer, and voice artist who works primarily in Hindi films. Here are 8 iconic characters played by Boman Irani.
Pruyhvish in the film Jayesh Bhai Jordaar, resists patriarchal society by protecting his beloved, which is a compelling narrative.
The term 'Virus' became the show stopper when the audience realised the character Virus or Viru Sahastrabudhi was none other than Boman Irani.
Advocate Rajpal is a character from the film Jolly LLB. The film showed Boman Irani as a brilliant lawyer who performed an extremely realistic sequence.
The Don universe couldn't get enough of DCP D'silva, a crucial character in Don and Don2 played by Boman Irani.
Boman Irani as Dr. Asthana raised the bars of the film Munna Bhai MBBS.
Who better to play the part of Police Commissioner in Total Dhamaal? Boman Irani is the one best suited for this role.
Happy New Year's Tammy, was one among Bollywood's best comedies. Tammy delivered a rib-tickling performance.
Boman Irani's portrayal of Javed Siddiqui in the film Unnchai revealed a lesser-known side of the actor that influenced his personal life.
