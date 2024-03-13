8 Inside Pics of Meera Chopra - Rakshit Kejriwal's Dreamy Wedding in Jaipur

13 Mar, 2024

Kritika Vaid

Meera Chopra tied the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur on Tuesday

Meera Chopra wore a bright red Sabyasachi lehenga on her D-Day

Meera Chopra's husband Rakshit Kejriwal is the co-Founder at DropKaffe

A look of Meera Chopra from her pre-wedding photoshootin a white embellished gown

Meera Chopra has said earlier cousins Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra never offered her any help, reveals they don’t share a close ‘sisterhood’ bond

Meera Chopra poses in a white handwork Indian gown made of lehenga and blouse

To complete the look, Meera Chopra wore a diamond necklace with earrings

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rani Mukerji Looks Like a Chocolatey Dream in Sabyasachi's Satin Silk Saree

 Find Out More