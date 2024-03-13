8 Inside Pics of Meera Chopra - Rakshit Kejriwal's Dreamy Wedding in Jaipur
13 Mar, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Meera Chopra tied the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur on Tuesday
Meera Chopra wore a bright red Sabyasachi lehenga on her D-Day
Meera Chopra's husband Rakshit Kejriwal is the co-Founder at DropKaffe
A look of Meera Chopra from her pre-wedding photoshootin a white embellished gown
Meera Chopra has said earlier cousins Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra never offered her any help, reveals they don’t share a close ‘sisterhood’ bond
Meera Chopra poses in a white handwork Indian gown made of lehenga and blouse
To complete the look, Meera Chopra wore a diamond necklace with earrings
