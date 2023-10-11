8 Inspiring Movie Dialogues That Teach You Life Lessons
11 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Fight Club: "We worf jobs that we hate, to buy things we don't need, to impress people we don't like"
Godfather: "A friend should always underestimate your virtues and an enemy overestimate your faults."
American Psycho: "Maybe you're self-conscious. Or maybe it's not the "thinner" part of the quote you relate to. Maybe you know that bettering yourself is actually a normal, healthy emotion to have in life."
Good Will Hunting: "You're not perfect, and this girl you've met, she's not perfect either. But the question is whether or not you're perfect for each other."
Scarface: "In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the women"
The Gladiator: "What We Do In Life Echoes In Eternity. A Hero Will Rise."
The Usual Suspects: "The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he did not exist."
The Wolf Of Wall Street: "The Only Thing Standing Between You And Your Goal Is The Bulls*** Story You Keep Telling Yourself As To Why You Can't Achieve It."
