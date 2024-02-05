8 Inspiring Movies Of Abhishek Bachchan
Sarkar- Subhash Nagre administers a parallel administration in the city, and he has a cult following. When his adversaries plot to kill him, his son takes command and stands up against them.
Ludo- From a rediscovered sex tape to a wayward suitcase of money, four vastly diverse storylines collide at the mercy of fate, chance, and one quirky criminal.
Dasvi- An ignorant politician, imprisoned by a tough cop, intends to spend his time studying for high school, while his conniving wife has other plans.
Manmarziyaan- A love triangle between a lively young woman, her outgoing boyfriend, and a fiance who is husband material.
Paa- A father tries to help his son deal with an unusual disease that leads him to mature above his years.
Yuva- Michael, Arjun, and Lallan, three men from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, meet one morning in Calcutta and impact each other's lives forever.
Ghoomer- Anina, a teenage batting prodigy, suffers an accident that results in the loss of her right hand. An insensitive, failing cricketer gives her fresh hope and uses innovative tactics to change her life. Ghoomer is a new kind of bowling that they invented.
Gurukant Desai, a villager, arrives in Bombay in 1958 and rises from the streets to become the GURU, the most powerful tycoon in Indian history.
