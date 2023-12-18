8 International Contestants Who Were A Part of Bigg Boss Show
In Bigg Boss Season 16 Abdu Rozik from Tajikistan took part in Salman's show.
The latest addition to Bigg Boss season 17 is K-pop singer Aoora aka Park Min-jun from South Korea.
In Big Boss 17, Navid Sole, with Italian and Persian heritage, also made an appearance.
The Bigg Boss season 4 saw the entrance of Pamela Anderson who is an American-Canadian citizen.
The Bigg Boss season 5 contestant Sunny Leone hailed from Ontario, Canada.
Natasha Stankovic hails from Požarevac, Republic of Serbia. She was a contestant in Bigg Boss season 8.
Mandana Karimi, born in Tehran, Iran was a contestant in Big Boss Season 9.
The Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was born in Canada and has a Moroccan heritage. She participated in Bigg Boss season 9.
