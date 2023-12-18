8 International Contestants Who Were A Part of Bigg Boss Show

18 Dec, 2023

In Bigg Boss Season 16 Abdu Rozik from Tajikistan took part in Salman's show.

The latest addition to Bigg Boss season 17 is K-pop singer Aoora aka Park Min-jun from South Korea.

In Big Boss 17, Navid Sole, with Italian and Persian heritage, also made an appearance.

The Bigg Boss season 4 saw the entrance of Pamela Anderson who is an American-Canadian citizen.

The Bigg Boss season 5 contestant Sunny Leone hailed from Ontario, Canada.

Natasha Stankovic hails from Požarevac, Republic of Serbia. She was a contestant in Bigg Boss season 8.

Mandana Karimi, born in Tehran, Iran was a contestant in Big Boss Season 9.

The Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was born in Canada and has a Moroccan heritage. She participated in Bigg Boss season 9.

