Famous K-pop stars at Paris week
Paris Fashion Week is one of the most influential and lavish events in the fashion industry that is held twice annually
This year several K-pop idols arrived in style at the PFW 2023
BLACKPINK's JiSoo was seen dolled up in a black dress, high boots and a Dior bag for the event.
GOT7's Mark looked extremely flawless in an all-black attire with a stylish cut top and black trousers.
KARD's BM opted for a comfy outfit and wore rugged jeans with a printed T-shirt underneath a detailed funky jacket and big goggles on the head.
BLACKPINK's Rosé was looking completely classy as she styled a pair of black trousers with a cheque top and completed her look with statement studs.
SEVENTEEN's Joshua opted for a polka dot shirt underneath a white-lined black blazer and completed his look with an oversize blazer.
SEVENTEEN's The8 redefined class with retro-inspired frilled black and white blazer.
Aespa's Giselle looked like a dream in a brown flowy dress styled with an oversized jacket and edgy heels.
ATEEZ's HongJoong completely slayed his look with a Red-black coat paired up with flared pants and hat.
