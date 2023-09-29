Famous K-pop stars at Paris week

29 Sep, 2023

Anam Saifi

Paris Fashion Week is one of the most influential and lavish events in the fashion industry that is held twice annually

This year several K-pop idols arrived in style at the PFW 2023

BLACKPINK's JiSoo was seen dolled up in a black dress, high boots and a Dior bag for the event.

GOT7's Mark looked extremely flawless in an all-black attire with a stylish cut top and black trousers.

KARD's BM opted for a comfy outfit and wore rugged jeans with a printed T-shirt underneath a detailed funky jacket and big goggles on the head.

BLACKPINK's Rosé was looking completely classy as she styled a pair of black trousers with a cheque top and completed her look with statement studs.

SEVENTEEN's Joshua opted for a polka dot shirt underneath a white-lined black blazer and completed his look with an oversize blazer.

SEVENTEEN's The8 redefined class with retro-inspired frilled black and white blazer.

Aespa's Giselle looked like a dream in a brown flowy dress styled with an oversized jacket and edgy heels.

ATEEZ's HongJoong completely slayed his look with a Red-black coat paired up with flared pants and hat.

