Hummer H2: Allu Arjun owns an expensive Hummer H2 which is one of the most favourite cars among Hollywood celebs. It costs around Rs 74 lakh.
08 Apr, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
OTT platform: Allu Arjun founded Arha Media and Broadcasting Private Limited with his father Allu Aravind which runs a Telugu-exclusive OTT platform called Aha.
Night Club: The Pushpa star, Allu Arjun is also an owner of a famous ni in Hyderabad.
Range Rover and other cars: Apart from the Hummer H2, Allu Arjun owns a gorgeous Range Rover Vogue, a Jaguar XJL, a Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence and a BMW X6 M Sport.
Private Jet: Allu Arjun is among those rare celebs in India who own a private jet. The family often uses it for private holidays.
House: Allu Arjun's Hyderabad house costs around Rs 100 crore and it boasts a pleasant all-white decor. The actor lives with his big family in the house.
Healthcare Startup: Allu Arjun has invested in a Hyderabad-based healthcare startup named CallHealth Services.
Vanity Van: Allu Arjun's black vanity van named 'Falcon' costs around Rs 7 crore & it's one of the most expensive ones owned by any celeb in India.
