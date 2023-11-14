8 Most Stylish Brother-Sister Duos of Bollywood

14 Nov, 2023

Shawn Dass

Saif and Soha Ali Khan are undoubtedly the best sibling duo in Bollywood.

When it comes to fashion, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan are the ideal brother-sister pair.

Suhana and Aryan Khan look alike their superstar father Shah Rukh Khan

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are children of Amrit Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The duo siblings have a similar sense of style.

Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor are always fun-loving siblings

Actors Ahan and Athiya Shetty always slay in their trendy looks.

Navya and Agastya Nanda are frequently spotted striking a pose for the camera.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima are the best siblings in Bollywood.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 15 Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Hottest PDA Moments That'll Make You Fall in Love

 Find Out More