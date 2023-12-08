8 Movies That Feature Hrithik Roshan's Chiselled Beach Body

08 Dec, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone set the screen on fire in Fighter teaser with their golden beach bodies

Hrithik Roshan flaunted his chiselled body in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's sexy beach look in Bang Bang!

Another photo of Hrithik Roshan from Bang Bang where he flaunted his abs

Hrithik Roshan looked smoking hot in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

In Dhoom 2, Hrithik kept his look with an open shirt to flaunt his abs

Hrithik Roshan's another open shirt look from Kites on a yacht

In Dhoom, Hrithik Roshan's introduction showed his toned abs, ripped muscles and biceps

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Movies Of Yash That You Shouldn’t Miss

 Find Out More