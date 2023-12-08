8 Movies That Feature Hrithik Roshan's Chiselled Beach Body
08 Dec, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone set the screen on fire in Fighter teaser with their golden beach bodies
Hrithik Roshan flaunted his chiselled body in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's sexy beach look in Bang Bang!
Another photo of Hrithik Roshan from Bang Bang where he flaunted his abs
Hrithik Roshan looked smoking hot in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
In Dhoom 2, Hrithik kept his look with an open shirt to flaunt his abs
Hrithik Roshan's another open shirt look from Kites on a yacht
In Dhoom, Hrithik Roshan's introduction showed his toned abs, ripped muscles and biceps
