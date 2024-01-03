8 Must-Watch Bollywood Sci-Fi Movies

03 Jan, 2024

Shawn Dass

Action Replay- A young man attempts to rekindle his parents' fading marriage by time traveling to the 1970s when their love story was beginning, but he encounters a more intricate situation than he anticipated.

Koi Mil Gaya- A young man with developmental disabilities endeavors to carry on his father's mission of communicating with extraterrestrials from outer space, resulting in a remarkable and delightful outcome.

Krrish- Due to circumstances, Krishna is compelled to utilize his extraordinary abilities and transform into the masked superhero known as Krrish, leading him to rediscover his forgotten heritage.

Love Story 2050- Assisted by his uncle, a man journeys to the future in an attempt to revive his girlfriend.

Mr. India- Upon finding his scientist father's invisibility device, he steps up to the challenge and battles to protect his offspring and India from the grip of a power-hungry villain.

Mr X In Bombay- Shobha's father, a scientist, faces a challenging predicament when his experiment goes awry and accidentally causes the death of his employee.

Ra. One- When the main villain in an action game materializes, only the game's less formidable hero can rescue the creator's family.

Robot- Complications arise when the robot is programmed with human emotions, leading to inner conflict that prompts the robot to defect to the opposing side.

