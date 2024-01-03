8 Must-Watch Bollywood Sci-Fi Movies
Action Replay- A young man attempts to rekindle his parents' fading marriage by time traveling to the 1970s when their love story was beginning, but he encounters a more intricate situation than he anticipated.
Koi Mil Gaya- A young man with developmental disabilities endeavors to carry on his father's mission of communicating with extraterrestrials from outer space, resulting in a remarkable and delightful outcome.
Krrish- Due to circumstances, Krishna is compelled to utilize his extraordinary abilities and transform into the masked superhero known as Krrish, leading him to rediscover his forgotten heritage.
Love Story 2050- Assisted by his uncle, a man journeys to the future in an attempt to revive his girlfriend.
Mr. India- Upon finding his scientist father's invisibility device, he steps up to the challenge and battles to protect his offspring and India from the grip of a power-hungry villain.
Mr X In Bombay- Shobha's father, a scientist, faces a challenging predicament when his experiment goes awry and accidentally causes the death of his employee.
Ra. One- When the main villain in an action game materializes, only the game's less formidable hero can rescue the creator's family.
Robot- Complications arise when the robot is programmed with human emotions, leading to inner conflict that prompts the robot to defect to the opposing side.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Amazing Biopics to Watch on Netflix