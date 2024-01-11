8 Must-Watch Low-Budget OTT Films of 2023
11 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
12th Fail- The true narrative of IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi and IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.
Afwaah- A political heiress and an advertising professional have their lives turned upside down by a social media rumour that goes viral.
Gaslight- When Misha goes back to the estate of her royal family after a 15-year absence, she discovers her father has vanished.
Gulmohar- The movie features the last four days spent by the Batra family before they relocate to a new city in their 31-year-old family home.
Joram- A father flees with his infant daughter from the forces that want him dead and the ghosts of his past.
Mission Majnu- An Indian undercover spy goes on a lethal mission in the 1970s to uncover a secret nuclear weapons program located in the centre of Pakistan.
Three of Us- A complex web of feelings relating to love, grief, recovery, consciousness, and freedom.
Tiku Weds Sheru- Sheru has been a junior artist in the city for years, and Tiku sees marriage as her way out of the small town. After their marriage, the couple's comedy of errors begins.
