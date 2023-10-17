8 Must-Watch Short Films On Jio Cinema- In Pics
The comedian is a film about an aging comedic performer in India's film business (Bollywood) who has lost his sense of humour.
Bebaak- A true tale of Fatin, an economically vulnerable young lady who is scolded by a religious authority for flagrant misogyny during a scholarship interview.
Birha- A modest loving Family in a tiny village that is damaged by their young son's foolish ambitions
Mein Mehmood- The story follows Mehmood, a middle-aged Indian subcontinent immigrant in Dubai who is not good at speaking English.
Rat in the Kitchen- When a man returns home from a terrible divorce, he finds his kitchen ransacked. He later discovers that it is even more weird and disturbing.
Ghuspaith Between Borders- Manav, an Indian photojournalist, must cross the hazardous border between Bangladesh and India with his family while being pursued by an ethnic cleansing Mujahideen militant organization.
Gangster Ganga- The story revolves around a grandmother and her grandchild who get the chance to rekindle their long-lost bond.
The Daughter stars Naseeruddin Shah and Iran Dubey in the major roles. This touching film is about the feelings of losing a parent.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Detective Films Which Will Make You Smarter