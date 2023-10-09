8 New OTT Releases This Week to Binge Watch
09 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Kasargold will release on Netflix on October 13, 2023
Apple TV’s new series Lessons in Chemistry will release first two episodes on Friday, October 13, 2023.
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One in English is available to buy and rent on BookMyShow Stream.
Mark Antony will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 13.
Mathagam Part 2 will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 12, 2023.
Korean movie Past Lives will be released on Lionsgate Play on October 13.
Sultan Of Delhi, based on Sultan of Delhi: Ascension will release on October 13, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar
The Fall of the House of Usher will release on October 12, 2023 on Netflix.
