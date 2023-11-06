8 Pics of Tamannaah Bhatia as Mermaid in Blue Sheer Saree

06 Nov, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a gorgeous Manish Malhotra blue saree at his Diwali 2023 bash

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a Diwali pataka in her recent look in a blue saree

Tamannaah Bhatia looked hot in this deep plunging neckline blouse that she wore with a saree

Tamannaah Bhatia's gorgeous saree has dual shade (blue and lavender)

Tamannaah Bhatia mesmerises her fans with a seductive look

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her curves in this shimmery blue saree

Tamannaah Bhatia wishes everyone Happy Diwali with a cute caption, 'When mithai & patakha had a baby'

