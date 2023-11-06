8 Pics of Tamannaah Bhatia as Mermaid in Blue Sheer Saree
06 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Tamannaah Bhatia wore a gorgeous Manish Malhotra blue saree at his Diwali 2023 bash
Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a Diwali pataka in her recent look in a blue saree
Tamannaah Bhatia looked hot in this deep plunging neckline blouse that she wore with a saree
Tamannaah Bhatia's gorgeous saree has dual shade (blue and lavender)
Tamannaah Bhatia mesmerises her fans with a seductive look
Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her curves in this shimmery blue saree
Tamannaah Bhatia wishes everyone Happy Diwali with a cute caption, 'When mithai & patakha had a baby'
