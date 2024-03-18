8 Popular Sons-In-Law of Big Bollywood Families
18 Mar, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Actor Aayush Sharma is the son-in-law of Salim Khan and Helen
Actor Ajay Devgn is the son-in-law of Tanuja and film director Shomu Mukherjee
Actor Akshay Kumar is the son-in-law of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia
Actor Dhanush is the son-in-law of Rajnikanth
Actor Fardeen Khan is the son-in-law of Mumtaz and Mayur Madhvani
Actor Kunal Kapoor is the son-in-law of Ajitabh Bachchan and Ramola Bachchan
Actor Kunal Khemu is the son-in-law of Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore
Actor Saif Ali Khan is the sons-in-law of Randhir Kapoor and Babita
