9 Raashi Khanna's Superhit Movies List
30 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Farzi- In this fast-paced thriller, an artist is drawn into the shadowy high stakes of a con job.
Bengal Tiger- A girl rejects Akash because he's not popular. Feeling ashamed, Akash decides to use every trick in the book to become the talk of the town.
Jil- A don becomes enraged with a firefighter because he thinks the fireman is aiding his rogue aide.
Madras Cafe- In the course of breaking up a determined rebel group, an Indian intelligence agent befriends an enthusiastic journalist.
Manam- Reincarnation allows family members to intervene in each other's lives and transcend generations.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness- Supercop Rudra Veer Singh is a brilliant man who travels through a maze of psychopathic minds in the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai.
Sardar- A spy who has been separated from his family for a mission unexpectedly runs into his son, a police officer.
Supreme- A taxi driver named Balu finds a child that the mafia wants dead and gets into a fight with them.
Thiruchitrambalam- Living with his father and grandfather is Thiruchitrambalam. He holds the former responsible for the deaths of his sister and mother.
