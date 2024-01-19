8 Romantic Pics of Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi
19 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Lavanya Tripathi - Varun Tej's Romantic Pics Will Leave You Spellbound
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in November 2023.
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story started in 2017 on the sets of Mister.
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi had a beautiful engagement ceremony at Naga Babu's house in Jue 2023
On their wedding, Varun Tej looked dashing in a Manish Malhotra sherwani, while Lavanya radiated elegance in a Kanchivaram saree.
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's cosy selfie
On Varun's birthday, wife Lavanya shares lovey-dovey pic
