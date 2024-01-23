8 Times Munawar Faruqui Landed In Controversy
Munawar Iqbal Faruqui is one of the strongest title contenders in Bigg Boss 17.
Here are 8 times Munawar Faruqui made controversial a statement.
It was through Ayesha Khan that Munawar Faruqui was exposed to dating multiple women.
Earlier, Munawar Faruqui dated, YouTuber and social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi.
Later, Munawar Faruqui was in a relationship with Ayesha Khan which she exposed on Bigg Boss 17 show.
Ayesha Khan also revealed that Munwar Faruqui had earlier sent a marriage proposal to ‘another girl’ before entering the Bigg Boss 17.
Ayesha Khan further stated, “He kept 5 different women for relationship and lied to all of them.”
In 2022, Munawar Faruqui divorced his wife, Jasmine. While Munawar on multiple occasions talked about meeting his son and got emotional.
Ayesha Khan claimed that Munawar cheated on Jasmine with Nazila Sitaishi.
On multiple occasions, Munawar Faruqui’s stand-up shows have been cancelled for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’
