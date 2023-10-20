8 TV Shows To Stream For Kids And Family On Amazon Prime Video
20 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Mr. Bean- The immature Mr. Bean completes daily tasks with his peculiar wit. However, he usually makes things worse for himself.
Young Sheldon- The genius Sheldon Cooper has advanced four grades and faces trouble adjusting to his Texas family's lack of education.
Cinderella- Ella lives with her violent stepmother and her daughters. Her life is transformed when she meets a dashing nobleman.
Brave- Princess Merida breaks tradition in order to forge her own path in life, which causes havoc in her realm.
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer- Judy Moody, a third grader, decides to have the most exciting summer of her life.
Surf Girls Hawaii- The female Native Hawaiian surfers of the future fight for a coveted position on the World Tour of professional surfing.
Troop Zero- In order to get her voice recorded on NASA's Golden Record, Christmas Flint teamed up with the Birdie Scouts to win a competition.
The Addams Family 2- More adventures surround the Addams, as they have funny run-ins with a variety of foolish folks.
