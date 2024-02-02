8 Unknown Facts About Poonam Pandey
02 Feb, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Poonam Pandey's Death Has Left Us Shocking, She Was Just 32 Years Old
Poonam Pandey during 2011 cricket World Cup promised to strip if team India wins the World Cup.
In 2012, Poonam Pandey posed nude after Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 5.
Poonam Pandey declined Bigg Boss 7's offer as she was offered less money.
Poonam Pandey once had a YouTube channel titled ‘Bathroom Secrets'. It was later blocked by YouTube.
Poonam Pandey was the most searched celebrity on Google in 2012
Pandey married her long-term boyfriend Sam Bombay on 1 September 2020, later got separated.
Poonam Pandey was part of reality shows like Lock Upp and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4
