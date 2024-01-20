9 Adorable Moments of Axar Patel With Wife Meha Patel
Axar Patel, the Indian left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, is married to Meha Patel.
Meha Patel works as a professional dietician and nutritionist.
Axar Patel got married to his longtime partner Meha Patel in a traditional Gujarati wedding ceremony in Vadodara on January 26th, 2023.
Here are a few adorable pictures of Axar Patel and Meh Patel.
Axar and Meha had been in a relationship for an extended period.
They made the decision to move forward and celebrate their commitment with an extravagant engagement ceremony in January 2022.
Meha Patel was born in Nadiad, Gujarat. She also maintain a significant presence on social media, particularly on her Instagram page.
Mrs. Patel is frequently seen posting pictures with her husband.
The couple are also paw parent to their cute little dog.
