9 Adorable Pictures of Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif
Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posted stunning Diwali photos that showed them holding hands.
This year, the B-town couple celebrated Karwa Chauth. The couple looked adorable together.
Katrina filled everyone's hearts with love and pleasure at the Haldi ceremony, as they pledged to exchange vows.
Katrina and Vicky are made for each other as the couple enjoys their stay at a private resort.
Vicky Kaushal was seen celebrating Katrina's birthday on a cruise, where this adorable moment was captured.
Despite their hectic schedules, Katrina and Vicky managed to find some romantic time together on Valentine's Day.
On Vicky Kauhsal's birthday, the two traveled to New York, USA, to celebrate and spend time together.
A fairytale moment was pictured when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were dancing.
It couldn’t have gotten better with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tying the knot on their marriage.
