9 All-Time Favourite Songs of Udit Narayan To Uplift Mood
Udit Narayan is a renowned Indian playback singer. He has won 4 National Film Awards. and 5 Filmfare Awards.
'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' was composed by Udit Narayan alongside Alka Yagnik and Mithoon, for the movie Gadar 2.
The song 'Too Cheez Badi Hain Mast' is sung by Udit Narayan from the movie Mohra.
The romantic song 'Pehla Nasha' was composed by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam.
The song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was composed by Udit Narayan.
'Jaadu Teri Nazar'
was a collaboration with Udit Narayan, Lata Mangeshkar, and Vinod Rathod
The song 'Humko Humise Chura Lo' from the movie Mohabbatein is sung by Udit Narayan as a playback singer.
'Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna' from the movie DDLJ, was composed by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan
The song 'Dil To Pagal Hai' was also composed by legendary singer Udit Narayan
Udit Narayan sang the number 'Bholi Si Surat' from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai
