Ayodhya Ram Mandir: UNSEEN Photos of Bollywood Celebs From Ram Janmabhoomi
Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene leave for Ayodhya.
Lin Laishram clicks a quick selfie with Randeep Hooda, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Nene.
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek sit alongside industrialist Anil Ambani during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Kangana Ranaut looks like a vision to behold in a stunning cream saree paired with a red blouse.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram pose against the backdrop of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Hema Malini wore a gorgeous yellow saree from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Ram Charan poses with Shankar Mahadevan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.
Director Subhash Ghai clicks a selfie with Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina and Rohit Shetty.
Bollywood celebs strike a pose as they attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif enjoy the consecration ceremony.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Celebs Who Donated For Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction