9 Best Alia Bhatt Movies to Add in Your Binge-List

A glimpse at nine must-watch Alia Bhatt movies to add to your binge-list.
15 Mar, 2023
The film is directed by Imtiaz Alia and stars Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda.
15 Mar, 2023
The Abhishek Verman directorial stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
15 Mar, 2023
The Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer is directed by Shakun Batra.
15 Mar, 2023
The Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt starrer is directed by Abhishek Chaubey.
15 Mar, 2023
The Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer spy-drama is directed by Meghna Gulzar.
15 Mar, 2023
The Zoya Akhtar directorial stars Ranveer Singha and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.
15 Mar, 2023
Alia Bhatt plays the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.
15 Mar, 2023
Alia Bhatt produced the dark-comedy directed by Jasmeet K Reen and also played the main protagonist in the film.
15 Mar, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play pivotal roles in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-actioner.
15 Mar, 2023
