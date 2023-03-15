9 Best Alia Bhatt Movies to Add in Your Binge-List

A glimpse at nine must-watch Alia Bhatt movies to add to your binge-list.

Anurag Singh Bohra

Highway (2014)

The film is directed by Imtiaz Alia and stars Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda.

2 States (2014)

The Abhishek Verman directorial stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

The Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer is directed by Shakun Batra.

Udta Punjab (2016)

The Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt starrer is directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Raazi (2018)

The Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer spy-drama is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Gully Boy (2019)

The Zoya Akhtar directorial stars Ranveer Singha and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Alia Bhatt plays the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Darlings (2022)

Alia Bhatt produced the dark-comedy directed by Jasmeet K Reen and also played the main protagonist in the film.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play pivotal roles in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-actioner.

