9 Best Christmas Movies On Netflix

23 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

A Boy Called Christmas- In a magical land populated by elves, a determined young Nikolas fulfils his destiny while searching for his father and returning home with hope.

Best. Christmas. Ever!- Charlotte shows her old friend that Jackie's life is too good to be true after a strange turn of events brings their families together for Christmas.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square- A heartless woman attempting to sell the land in her hometown puts an end to the festive spirit. Can she change her mind?

Falling For Christmas- A spoilt heiress, who lost her memory in a skiing accident, ends up at Christmas in the warm care of a poor widower and his daughter.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey- Once a joyful toymaker, decades after his trusted student betrayed him, finds new hope in his kind and inquisitive granddaughter.

Klaus- A toymaker who lives quietly and a self-centred postman together unexpectedly brings joy to a town that is in desperate need of it.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol- Ebenezer Scrooge, the arrogant miser, has one night left on this chilly Christmas Eve to confront his past and make changes to the future.

Single All the Way- When Peter's family plays matchmaker, their plan and feelings change. Peter asks his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend on Christmas.

The Christmas Chronicles- A brother and sister work all night to save Christmas with a cunning, straight-talking St. Nick after unintentionally smashing Santa's sleigh.

