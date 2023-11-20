9 Bollywood Movies That Highlights The Importance Of Mental Health
20 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Anjaana Anjaani- In this movie, the story of Kiara, who has adjustment disorder, and Akash, who has post-traumatic stress disorder, are told magnificently.
Barfi- This movie makes a positive impression by portraying neurodevelopmental disorder as a happy state and making an effort to lessen the related social shame.
Bhool Bhulaiya- It became a well-known film about mental illnesses and did such a good job that several directors of other languages decided to modify the story.
Dear Zindagi- Starred Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, the true causes of anxiety, insomnia, and other mental health conditions are explored.
Heroine- The movie does not only address bipolar disorder; it also emphasises the role illness plays in the downfall of Kareena's career.
Karthik Calling Karthik- The movie showed how a person could become frustrated in a mental condition without realising symptoms, like hallucinations and delusions.
Koi….Mil Gaya- This highly acclaimed film examines how society views and often makes fun of children with intellectual disabilities.
Taare Zameen Par- Using language related to mental science and the fact that Ishan, the protagonist has dyslexia made this movie stand out.
Tamasha- A romantic comedy-drama that highlights the major issues caused by Borderline Personality Disorder.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Lifestyle Tips to Manage Anxiety Naturally