9 Brain Twisting Movies That Will Expand Your Mind
27 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
12 Monkeys- A prisoner is sent back in time to gather information about the man-made virus that killed the humans on Earth in a future world.
Children of Men- A former activist agrees to assist in getting a miraculously pregnant woman to a sea sanctuary in 2027.
Inception- Cobb enters his targets' dreams to steal information from them. His only opportunity for atonement is to complete an almost unachievable task.
Lucy- After being unintentionally drawn into a fraudulent scheme, a woman turns the tables on the villains and becomes a cruel warrior
Melancholia- A mystery new planet poses a threat to Earth, testing the already tight relationship between two sisters.
Okja- A young girl goes to great lengths to save her best friend, Okja,a beast, from being abducted by a strong, international corporation.
The Truman Show- An insurance salesman finds out that everything in his life has been staged for television.
V for Vendetta- A mysterious freedom fighter going by the pseudonym "V" plans to bring down the oppressive government in a future British dystopian society
Wild- A single woman's 1,100-mile solo hike that she did to help herself heal after experiencing a personal tragedy.
