9 Charlie Chaplin's Best Comedy Movies

26 Dec, 2023

The Kid- An abandoned child is under the Tramp's care, but some unforeseen events threaten their relationship.

Limelight- A suicidally depressed ballet dancer and a fading comedian must turn to one another to find meaning and hope in their lives.

A Woman of Paris: A Drama of Fate- A woman who has been kept finds herself conflicted between comfort and love when she runs into her ex-fiance.

City Lights- A dewy-eyed tramp who has fallen in love with a sightless flower girl raises money to be able to help her medically.

Modern Times- With the assistance of a homeless young woman, the Tramp makes an effort to survive in today's industrial society.

Monsieur Verdoux- There are certain risks associated with the job of a suave but cynical man marries wealthy women and then kills them to provide for his family.

The Circus- At a circus, the Tramp finds employment and the love of his life.

The Gold Rush- During the 1890s gold rush, a prospector hopes to strike his fortune and falls in love with a girl he sees in a dance hall.

The Great Dictator- A poor Jewish barber tries to escape persecution from the regime of dictator Adenoid Hynkel while he attempts to grow his empire.

