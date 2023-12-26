9 Charlie Chaplin’s Best Comedy Movies
26 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Kid- An abandoned child is under the Tramp's care, but some unforeseen events threaten their relationship.
Limelight- A suicidally depressed ballet dancer and a fading comedian must turn to one another to find meaning and hope in their lives.
A Woman of Paris: A Drama of Fate- A woman who has been kept finds herself conflicted between comfort and love when she runs into her ex-fiance.
City Lights- A dewy-eyed tramp who has fallen in love with a sightless flower girl raises money to be able to help her medically.
Modern Times- With the assistance of a homeless young woman, the Tramp makes an effort to survive in today's industrial society.
Monsieur Verdoux- There are certain risks associated with the job of a suave but cynical man marries wealthy women and then kills them to provide for his family.
The Circus- At a circus, the Tramp finds employment and the love of his life.
The Gold Rush- During the 1890s gold rush, a prospector hopes to strike his fortune and falls in love with a girl he sees in a dance hall.
The Great Dictator- A poor Jewish barber tries to escape persecution from the regime of dictator Adenoid Hynkel while he attempts to grow his empire.
