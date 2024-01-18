Bollywood Movies That Are A Remake Of South Indian Films
18 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Baaghi 2- This is a remake of the Telugu action film Kshanam and a follow-up to Baaghi.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa- It is one of the most loved Bollywood films, and is a remake of a Malayalam movie named “Manichitrathazhu”
Ghajini- Aamir Khan, a stickler for detail, was drawn to the Tamil blockbuster Ghajini and decided to remake it in Hindi.
Hera Pheri- The 1989 Malayalam classic Ramji Rao Speaking served as a major inspiration for this cult comedy.
Housefull- Kaathala Kaathala, a romantic comedy Tamil film, was remade in Hindi as Housefull after a decade.
Kabir Singh- This movie is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy which made Vijay Devarakonda a national hero.
Simmba- After the 2015 Telugu movie Temper, Rohit Shetty also made it as Simmba.
Singham- This movie is a remake of the Tamil film "Singam."
Wanted- A Telugu movie called Pokiri, starring Mahesh Babu and a megastar was remade in Hindi as Wanted
