9 Hindi Movies For Kids To Learn New Perspectives of Life Available on Netflix, Amazon
Queen- Following the cancellation of her marriage, a Delhi girl from a conventional household embarks on a solo honeymoon.
Tumbbad- A mythical fable about a goddess who created the universe. The plot concentrates upon the implications of people constructing a temple for her firstborn.
Article 15- In India's rural heartlands, a police officer embarks on a battle against brutal caste crimes and injustice.
Dangal- Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, and his two wrestler daughters suffer societal discrimination as they strive for Commonwealth Games gold.
Dear Zindagi- Kaira is an aspiring cinematographer in search of the ideal existence. Her encounter with Jug, an unusual thinker, gives her a fresh perspective on life.
Drishyam- After his family commits an unforeseen crime, a father takes desperate steps to keep them out of trouble with the law.
Piku- A quirky comedy about a daughter's relationship with her elderly father, whose quirks drive everyone insane.
Taare Zameen Par- An eight-year-old child is regarded to be a lazy troublemaker until the new art instructor has the patience and compassion to identify the root cause of his academic challenges.
