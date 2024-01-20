9 Hindi Movies For Kids To Learn New Perspectives of Life Available on Netflix, Amazon

20 Jan, 2024

Shawn Dass

Queen​- Following the cancellation of her marriage, a Delhi girl from a conventional household embarks on a solo honeymoon.

Tumbbad​- A mythical fable about a goddess who created the universe. The plot concentrates upon the implications of people constructing a temple for her firstborn.

​Article 15​- In India's rural heartlands, a police officer embarks on a battle against brutal caste crimes and injustice.

​Dangal​- Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, and his two wrestler daughters suffer societal discrimination as they strive for Commonwealth Games gold.

​Dear Zindagi​- Kaira is an aspiring cinematographer in search of the ideal existence. Her encounter with Jug, an unusual thinker, gives her a fresh perspective on life.

​Drishyam​- After his family commits an unforeseen crime, a father takes desperate steps to keep them out of trouble with the law.

​Piku​- A quirky comedy about a daughter's relationship with her elderly father, whose quirks drive everyone insane.

​Taare Zameen Par​- An eight-year-old child is regarded to be a lazy troublemaker until the new art instructor has the patience and compassion to identify the root cause of his academic challenges.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Adorable Moments of Axar Patel With Wife Meha Patel

 Find Out More