9 Hot Looks of Sara Tendulkar in Black Bodycon Dress
23 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sara Tendulkar is Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Tendulkar's daughter. She went for dinner with her close friends on Sunday.
Sara Tendulkar posed with Orhan Awatramani at the dinner
Sara Tendulkar was spotted with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani who wore a metallic skirt for the night.
Sara Tendulkar wore a gorgeous long bodycon dress that flaunted her sexy curves.
Sara Tendulkar oozes hotness in black dress. She tied her hair into a high ponytail for the dinner.
Sara Tendulkar, who is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter shies from paparazzi.
Sara Tendulkar gives a smile while looking at the camera
Sara Tendulkar's subtle yet elegant fashion choices is loved by the netizens. Don't miss her no-makeup look
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Gripping Biopics to Watch on Netflix