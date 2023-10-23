9 Hot Looks of Sara Tendulkar in Black Bodycon Dress

23 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Sara Tendulkar is Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Tendulkar's daughter. She went for dinner with her close friends on Sunday.

Sara Tendulkar posed with Orhan Awatramani at the dinner

Sara Tendulkar was spotted with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani who wore a metallic skirt for the night.

Sara Tendulkar wore a gorgeous long bodycon dress that flaunted her sexy curves.

Sara Tendulkar oozes hotness in black dress. She tied her hair into a high ponytail for the dinner.

Sara Tendulkar, who is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter shies from paparazzi.

Sara Tendulkar gives a smile while looking at the camera

Sara Tendulkar's subtle yet elegant fashion choices is loved by the netizens. Don't miss her no-makeup look

