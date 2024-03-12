9 Iconic Films Featuring Pankaj Tripathi Playing A Key Role
Murder Mubarak- During a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer shines a spotlight on a number of suspects. He enters their world as an outsider, only to discover that there is far more than meets the eye.
Gunjan Saxena- Inspired by the life of a daring young woman who created history as the first Indian female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War.
Main Atal Hoon- Follows the incredible life and political path of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an iconic figure in Indian politics, and dives into the multidimensional personality of Vajpayee Ji.
LUDO- From a resurfaced sex tape to a rogue suitcase of money, four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance and one eccentric criminal.
Mimi- Bhanu introduces Mimi to an American couple as a surrogate in exchange for Rs 2 million. She decides to have the kid even though they change their minds, and she informs her parents that Bhanu is the father.
Kagaz- A satirical comedy about a common man and the struggle he has to establish his existence after being wrongfully proclaimed dead on government records.
Fukrey 3- The pals face disastrously humorous circumstances together and rely on each other to get out of a fresh disaster.
OMG 2- In a dramatic yet amusing courtroom play, a disgruntled civilian requests that the court require comprehensive education in schools.
Stree- Men in the little town of Chanderi are terrified of an evil spirit known as "Stree" who kidnaps men at night.
