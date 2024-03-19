9 Iconic Films To Watch That You Cannot Miss
Parasite- Greed and class discrimination jeopardize the newly developed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the poor Kim clan.
The Lord of the Rings- Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron's army, drawing his attention away from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring.
Seven Samurai- Farmers in a bandit-infested village hire an experienced samurai for security, and he recruits six other samurai.
The Godfather- The aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty hands over authority of his underground business to his reluctant son.
Come and See- After discovering an old firearm, a little child joins the Soviet resistance organization against brutal German soldiers, witnessing the horrors of World War II.
Schindlers List- Come and See- During World War II, in German-occupied Poland, entrepreneur Oskar Schindler becomes more concerned about his Jewish employees after seeing their mistreatment by the Nazis.
The Shawshank Redemption- Over the course of several years, two criminals develop a friendship, seeking consolation and, finally, atonement through simple kindness.
12 Angry Men- The jury in a murder trial in New York City is upset by a solitary member whose cautious caution leads them to reconsider the evidence before reaching a quick decision.
City of God- In Rio's slums, two children's destinies diverge as one strives to be a photographer and the other a kingpin.
