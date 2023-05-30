8 Indian Singers Who Were Murdered
30 May, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Siddhu Moosewala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, 2022.
Amar Singh Chamkila, regarded as one of the greatest Punjabi singers was gunned down in Punjab.
Folk singer Amad Khan was lynched by a mob after his performance didn't impress the audience in Jaisalmer. (Photo shows his family)
Devotional singer Ajay Pathak was killed along with his wife and kids because of an alleged financial dispute within the family.
Harshita Dahiya was shot dead by her brother-in-law and a few others due to a family feud in November, 2017.
Punjabi singer Navjot Singh was shot dead in May 2018 when he was returning home in Punjab's Mohali.
Gulshan Kumar, the founder of T-series, was shot dead in 1997 in Mumbai after he allegedly refused to pay extortion money.
Haryanvi singer Sangeetha was killed by 2 men Ravi and Anil who first gave her overdose of sleeping pills and then strangulated her.
