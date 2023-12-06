9 Indian Series Taken From Foreign Shows

06 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Aarya- This gripping crime thriller is adapted from a Dutch series called Penoza and explores a woman’s journey of crime after her husband’s death.

Call My Agent: Bollywood- The drama is inspired by an original French series and chronicles the lives of 4 talented agents struggling to save their business.

Class- This Hindi drama is inspired by a Spanish series named Elite and explores]s the lives of students in a prestige school.

Criminal Justice- Taken from a British television series, Criminal Justice showcases the heart-wrenching criminal court system.

Hostages- This crime thriller series is an official adaptation of an Israeli drama of the same name.

Rana Naidu- It is inspired by the American series Ray Donovan, delving into the world of a problem fixer.

The Night Manager- The thriller drama follows the inner world of darkness, adapted from a British series.

The Office- The show is an adaptation of the original British sitcom, following the saga of a workplace where the employer tries to maintain office morale.

The Trial- It features a strong female who navigates the challenges of personal and professional life, adapted from a series called The Good Wife.

