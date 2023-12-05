9 Inspirational Movies To Help You Find Your True Self
05 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Click- The message of this film is about realizing what your true priorities are in life and the consequences of losing them.
Brittany Runs a Marathon- An ideal movie to increase your self-esteem. It shows us that life doesn't offer a roadmap for defeating our insecurities.
Hidden Figures- Embrace your identity and never consider yourself inferior to others.
I Feel Pretty- A perfect fit if you have trouble believing in your abilities and that you are a real-life goddess.
Inside Out- Embrace the moments of joy but also remember to feel your sorrows As all emotions are meant to be felt.
Isn’t it Romantic- A fresh take on romantic relationships and what it means to truly "find love" and be loved?
Nappily Ever After- The movie inspires us to forget the past and start again by building new beliefs.
Rocket Man- This movie teaches that your past can’t define you and your scars will only make you stronger.
The Shack- There is no life without pain. But we have the option to develop through the difficult times and turn into the people we were always meant to be.
