9 Interesting Facts About Yuvraj Singh's Wife Hazel
12 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Hazel was first seen in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer film Bodyguard. However, he got his first big role in the Tamil film Billa (2007).
Yuvraj Singh’s wife is a master of Indian classical and Western dance.
The diva was seen dancing to the item number 'Aa Ante Amalapuram' from the film 'Maximum' released in 2012.
Apart from dancing, singing, acting, and modelling, Hazel is also fond of singing.
Hazel loves surfing in the sea, she learned it in Tamil Nadu. She likes to spend time at the seashore.
Hazel, born in Essex, England, was 18 years old when she came to India. When she got a modelling offer here, she decided to stay and work here.
Hazel participated in the 7th season of the reality show Bigg Boss and appeared as a celebrity guest on the 6th season of the TV show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech married on December 12, 2016
The wife of Yujraj Singh has also appeared in the famous Hollywood film Harry Potter for a short time.
