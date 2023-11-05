9 Lesser Known Facts About Karna- AI Images
05 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Karna was considered sharper than Yudhistira.
Though he was aware of his true heritage, Rishi Parusharam condemned Karna.
Dharma was one of many attractions that drew Karna to Duryodhan.
Karna is the most powerful man in the Mahabharata.
Karna continued to be grateful to Duryodhan for everything that he had done till the very end.
Karna had received various appreciation from Lord Krishna.
Many disasters occurred in Karna's life than in the Mahabharata.
Karna had been asked to become the king of India by Lord Krishna.
Karna had always known the Pandavas would win in the Kurukshetra War.
