Abigail- Following the abduction of the ballerina daughter of a prominent figure in the underworld, a group of criminals flee to a remote mansion.
Alice in Wonderland- After her childhood adventure, nineteen-year-old Alice returns to the magical world, where she meets up with old friends and discovers her true purpose.
Doctor Strange- The world of the mystic arts draws a gifted neurosurgeon travelling toward both physical and spiritual healing.
Fantastic Beasts- As Grindelwald raises his army to exterminate all Muggles, Professor Albus Dumbledore is forced to help Newt Scamander and his allies.
Hugo- An orphan residing inside a train station in Paris in 1931 becomes entangled in a mystery involving his deceased father and an automaton.
Matilda- A talented young girl, fed up with being mistreated at home and school, uses her newly acquired abilities to defend herself and her peers.
Seventh Son- Mother Malkin escapes the imprisoned pit and hires young Tom, the seventh son of the seventh son, to help him.
The Chronicles Of Narnia- Four children discover their destiny—to liberate the land of Narnia with the help of a mysterious lion—after entering it through a wardrobe.
Upside-Down Magic - Closest pals Reina and Elinor learn they possess magical abilities. Nory can change into an animal, and Reina can control fire. They enrol in the esteemed magic school Sage Academy.
