9 Melancholic Movies Every One Must Watch Once In Their Lives
20 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Arizona Dream- In Arizona, a young man from New York discovers that he is free to dream and fall in love.
Benny & Joon- An eccentric man who aspires to be like Buster Keaton becomes the love of a mentally ill young woman.
Lars and the Real Girl- A strange young man comes into an unconventional relationship with a doll he discovered on the internet.
Garden State- A troubled young man returns home after a decade for his mother’s funeral.
High Fidelity- Record store owner and obsessive list maker Rob retells his top five breakup stories, including the one he's currently going through.
Little Miss Sunshine- A daily takes a cross-country trip in their VW bus to get tier daughter into the finals of a beauty pageant.
Paper Man- A young man suffering from delusions begins an unusual relationship with a doll he discovers online.
